BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Kern County rancher has announced his continued partnership with California Rangeland Trust in order to protect about 65 acres of rangeland.

The Bufford Ranch is located near Walker Basin. Ernest Bufford, the owner of the ranch, first partnered with the trust in 2013 to conserve over 900 acres of land.

It's home to six different ecosystems, which makes it the perfect home for a variety of wildlife, including deer, bears, mountain lions, and ducks.