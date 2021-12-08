Kern County receives $6.5 million grant to renovate Lamont Park

LAMONT, calif. (KERO) — Kern County has received a $6.5 million grant to renovate Lamont Park.

The grant comes from Proposition 68 funding. The renovations will turn the park into a state-of-the-art facility, according statement from the county.

Proposition 68, which passed in 2018, provides funding for the development of new parks, expanding existing parks, or renovating an existing park. Projects must create or renovate at least one recreation feature. California Department of Parks and Recreation

“This is fantastic news for the people of Lamont, they deserve it. Lamont Park will be completely renovated and will rival the very best parks found anywhere in the State of California. I want to thank the community of Lamont for providing direct input into the design, and our County parks team for the hard work they put in to make this project a reality,” said Supervisor David Couch, District 4, in a statement.

Some of the upgraded amenities will include:

A new soccer field with artificial turk and LED lighting

A splash pad designed for year-round use

Exercise equipment, strength and coordination equipment, and play structures

A multi-use court for indoor soccer/street hockey/Zumba

A tennis/pickleball court

Resurfaced basketball courts