Kern County receiving $5.4 million for homeless assistance programs

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development announced that Kern County will receive $5.54 million to support local homeless assistance programs.

A total of $2 billion will be allocated nationwide to support these initiatives. The agencies receiving funding for their homeless programs in Kern County are part of Kern County Homeless Collaborative.

These include: Kern Behavioral Health and Recovery Services, Clínica Sierra Vista, Housing Authority of the County of Kern, Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance, Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault, Bakersfield Homeless Center, Flood Bakersfield Ministries, and California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

The money will support things like permanent housing, transitional housing and other services.