Kern County Republican and Democrat parties share their thoughts for recall election

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the election less than 24 hours away one official is confident in how the results will play out and another is hopeful.

“California is leading the way in Democratic policies, and we do believe we will come out on top of this election and show the entire country that the might of the democratic party going into 2022,” said Christian Romo with the Kern County Democratic Party.

Romo is confident that most Californians will check “no” on their recall ballot come Tuesday.

But Michael caves with the Kern Republican Party said if that happens there will still be another election in 2022 if this one doesn’t go in favor of the red side.

“We sent a clear message with the fact that the recall was qualified. If Gavin Newsome remains in office and he doesn’t take this message voters have sent him. If he doesn’t take it seriously. I suspect he will pay for it when he tries to run for re-election," said Caves.

The last time that a governor faced a recall in California was back in 2003 when Gray Davis was booted out of the office and quickly replaced by Arnold Schwarzenegger. But, with the next election just under a year away, Romo believes it was a waste of money.

“From the get-go, we’ve always said that this was a waste of taxpayer dollars. It’s over 200 million dollars coming out of our pocket. Our taxes. There was no purpose of doing this election early on,” said Romo.

Caves disagrees and said that democracy is worth it, the 200 million-plus doesn’t compare to the billions of dollars spent in mismanagement under Newsome’s leadership.

“We’re talking about EDD fraud. We’re talking forest fires and mismanagement to that. We’re talking about mass closures of businesses based on some color-coded scheme. People are fed up by his missteps,” said Caves.

Both Romo and Caves urge the community to get out and vote with the future of the state in the public’s hands.

“We overall have a better state because of the democratic party,” said Romo.

“I think it important we try and save California while there’s still something worth saving,” Caves.

Polls will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close by 8 p.m.