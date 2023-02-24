Kern County resident nets $5 million lottery win in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — A man in Kern County got extremely lucky. The scratch-off ticket he purchased at the Fast-Trip on Cecil Avenue in Delano paid off big.

Eduardo Pingquian scratched off a massive cash prize of $5 million on an Extreme Cash Scratchers ticket. He didn’t say what he plans to do with the money.

But Pingquian wasn't the only one to hit it big.

According to the California Lottery, Jose Sanchez also netted $5 million playing a Scratchers ticket he bought at Bait Barn on Yosemite Boulevard in Waterford. Like Pingquian, Sanchez didn't say how he planned to spend the money.

Avtar Sra, the owner of Bait Barn, says a major win like this has helped lure in more business.

“Customers are excited. This is the first time a big win like this has happened in my life,” Sra said. Sra, who has owned Bait Barn and other stores over the last 17 years, says he was hooked on selling California Lottery tickets after seeing the foot traffic they can bring in. “People buy tickets when they fish Don Pedro Lake and Turlock Lake,” he added.

The business receives $25,000 for selling the winning ticket. Sra says he plans on giving some of the money to his employees and re-investing the rest in his business.

“Thanks to the local community, they helped us survive here as a business,” Sra added.