WOFFORD HEIGHTS, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County has issued an evacuation warning for all of Wofford Heights, California. In a tweet, the county says surveyors have observed movement in the soil suggesting that landslides were "highly likely." Officials are strongly urging all Wofford Heights residents to evacuate immediately due to "extreme life hazard."
Kern County says landslides 'highly likely;' Wofford Heights evacuation underway
Kern County tweeted Tuesday that observed soil movement in the area suggests "extreme life risk" from landslides and issued an emergency evacuation warning for all of Wofford Heights.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 17:08:06-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.