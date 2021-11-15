Watch
NewsCovering Kern County

Actions

Kern County school districts delay start due to fog

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
TMJ4
Schools buses
School busses
Posted at 6:41 AM, Nov 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-15 10:46:31-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many Kern County schools have a two-hour delay Monday due to fog.

The following schools have delayed their start by two hours:

  • Buttonwillow Union School District
  • Arvin High School
  • Shafter High School
  • Standard School District (buses only)
  • Maple School District, Di Giorgio School District
  • Fairfax School District (buses only)
  • Norris School District
  • Richland School District
  • Rosedale Union School District
  • General Shafter School District
  • McFarland Unified School District
  • Pond School District
  • Delano Union School District (all Delano elementary schools including special education routes to Bakersfield)
  • Panama-Buena Vista School District (buses only)
  • Vineland School District
  • Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District (3-hour delay)
  • Delano Joint Union High School District
  • All special education classes operated by Kern County Superintendent
  • Wasco Union High School District
  • Bakersfield City School District (buses only)
  • Semitropic School District
  • All Kern High School District high schools in Bakersfield area
  • Lakeside Union School District
  • Arvin Union School District
  • Greenfield Union School District (Buses only)
  • Lamont School District
  • Lost Hills Union School District

For update information on school fog delays, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Bakersfield Baby Shower

Thursday, Nov. 18th from 5 AM to 7 PM