Kern County school districts delay start due to fog

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many Kern County schools have a two-hour delay Monday due to fog.
The following schools have delayed their start by two hours:
- Buttonwillow Union School District
- Arvin High School
- Shafter High School
- Standard School District (buses only)
- Maple School District, Di Giorgio School District
- Fairfax School District (buses only)
- Norris School District
- Richland School District
- Rosedale Union School District
- General Shafter School District
- McFarland Unified School District
- Pond School District
- Delano Union School District (all Delano elementary schools including special education routes to Bakersfield)
- Panama-Buena Vista School District (buses only)
- Vineland School District
- Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District (3-hour delay)
- Delano Joint Union High School District
- All special education classes operated by Kern County Superintendent
- Wasco Union High School District
- Bakersfield City School District (buses only)
- Semitropic School District
- All Kern High School District high schools in Bakersfield area
- Lakeside Union School District
- Arvin Union School District
- Greenfield Union School District (Buses only)
- Lamont School District
- Lost Hills Union School District
For update information on school fog delays, click here.