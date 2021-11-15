Kern County school districts delay start due to fog

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Many Kern County schools have a two-hour delay Monday due to fog.

The following schools have delayed their start by two hours:

Buttonwillow Union School District



Arvin High School



Shafter High School



Standard School District (buses only)



Maple School District, Di Giorgio School District

Fairfax School District (buses only)

Norris School District

Richland School District

Rosedale Union School District

General Shafter School District

McFarland Unified School District

Pond School District

Delano Union School District (all Delano elementary schools including special education routes to Bakersfield)

Panama-Buena Vista School District (buses only)

Vineland School District

Rio Bravo-Greeley Union School District (3-hour delay)

Delano Joint Union High School District

All special education classes operated by Kern County Superintendent

Wasco Union High School District

Bakersfield City School District (buses only)

Semitropic School District

All Kern High School District high schools in Bakersfield area

Lakeside Union School District

Arvin Union School District

Greenfield Union School District (Buses only)

Lamont School District

Lost Hills Union School District

For update information on school fog delays, click here.