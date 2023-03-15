Kern County Science Fair held at Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Hundreds of local students gathered at the Mechanics Bank Convention Center for the Kern County Science Fair on Tues, March 14.

The 35th annual event highlighted the science skills of kids in fourth grade through 12th grade. Children were judged on their scientific and engineering goals, creativity, organization, completeness, clarity, effort, and motivation.

"We build curiosity in our students and we believe the Kern County Science Fair provides an opportunity for students to really go deeper into learning about something they're passionate about," said Michelle Roy, Science Coordinator for the Kern County Superintendent of Schools.

The first and second place finishers at the event may be eligible to compete in the 72nd annual California Science Fair in Los Angeles on Tues, April 11.