KCSO Search and Rescue team find adult female body along the Kern River

Veronica Acosta
5:13 PM, Feb 23, 2018
local news | kern county | bakersfield | kcso | search and rescue
The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team have located the body of an adult female along the Kern River. 

The body was located just east of the initial search area of Shayla Wingle, who has been missing since Friday, Feb. 16th, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office. 

The scene is currently being investigated. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates. 

