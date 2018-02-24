KCSO Search and Rescue team find adult female body along the Kern River

Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 32°
The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team have located the body of an adult female along the Kern River.
The body was located just east of the initial search area of Shayla Wingle, who has been missing since Friday, Feb. 16th, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The scene is currently being investigated.
This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team have located the body of an adult female along the Kern River.
A 21-year-old Hispanic man died on Friday, Feb. 23rd after Delano Police found him suffering from several gunshot wounds.
On Friday, February 23rd the Delano Police Department School Resource Officer for Cesar E. Chavez High School was made aware of a rumor…
The National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for Bakersfield for Saturday morning.