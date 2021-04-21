Kern County selected for CalScope study to estimate prevalence of COVID-19 antibodies in California

KERN COUNTY, Calif. — Randomly selected households will be invited to complete a survey and free at-home antibody test.

Tuesday, the California Department of Public Health announced a study designed to estimate how many Californians have antibodies against COVID-19. In partnership with Stanford University and seven county departments of public health, the study will ask randomly selected households to complete an anonymous survey and a free at-home antibody test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The study requests that one adult and one child from the selected household participate.

The study asks questions about a number of COVID-19 risk factors and the antibody test can show if a person has been infected with COVID-19 in the past or if a person has been vaccinated against COVID-19. By looking for antibodies, we can estimate the number of people who have antibodies to the virus that causes COVID-19.

This will help the community understand how many people in Kern County may have been infected with COVID-19 or vaccinated up to this point. Combined with information from the other selected counties, it will help provide an estimate for the State of California.

Residents will receive a $20 gift card for each online survey that is completed for up to two people in the household. Residents will receive an additional $20 gift card for each completed test kit received from the household for up to two people. Each household can receive up to $80 if both one adult and one child complete all surveys and test kits for this study.

Check here for more information.