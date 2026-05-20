Kern County sheriff releases body cam, drone footage from deadly Porterville shooting incident

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office has released new body camera and drone footage from an incident that resulted in the deaths of a suspect and Tulare County Sheriff's Deputy Randy Hoppert in Porterville last month.

KCSO said SWAT responded to assist in the incident on April 9, helping evacuate neighbors while the suspect continued firing from inside a home.

Investigators say the suspect later opened fire on a KCSO Bearcat armored vehicle while armed with a high-powered rifle and handgun.

Authorities say SWAT used the vehicle as deadly force to stop the threat.

The sheriff's office says an internal review board later determined the use of force was within department policy.

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