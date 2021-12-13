Kern County Sheriff's Activities League hosts Shop with a Cop event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is hosted "Shop with a Cop" Saturday.

The event provides a fun-filled day for a number of children with identified needs in Kern County.

This year, the Ramirez sisters, the daughters of the victims from the Wasco shooting that lost four of their family members, also attended the event. Their aunt said it was good for them to be in the community with the sheriffs.

"It means a lot because they have been afraid of cops from everything that has happened, but they did pretty good and they are happy they got their gifts," said Maricruz Ruiz.

The shopping experience hopes to foster positive relationships with law enforcement and deters youth from choosing a life of crime or violence.

The participating children are identified by deputies through schools, churches, youth organizations, and sports teams. All Sheriff ranks and classifications will be participating.

On Saturday, uniformed deputies volunteered to take a child shopping.

The deputies volunteer their time and donate $100 to spend on a child.