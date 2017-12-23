Kern County Sheriff's Deputies seize more than $90,000 worth of methamphetamine, arrest two in Wasco

A search warrant served by the Kern County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of two people and more than $90,000 worth of methamphetamine seized.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office said several months ago the Wasco City Substation initiated an investigation in the sales of methamphetamine.

Deputies developed probable cause and obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 2200 block of 2nd Street near Palm Avenue in Wasco.

With the assistance of the Southern Tri County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force (STC-HIDTA), they executed the search warrant Friday morning.

Deputies seized approximately 2 pounds of methamphetamine and more than $16,000 in United States currency from the residence, pursuant to the search warrant.

The methamphetamine seized has an estimated street value of $90,000.

As a result of the investigation, deputies arrested Luis Magallanes, 30, and his wife, Ashley Toscano, 24, for the following charges: possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of a narcotic controlled substance for sale, maintaining a residence for the purpose of drug sales, conspiracy and child endangerment.

Magallanes and Toscano were both booked into the Kern County Sheriff’s Office Central Receiving Facility.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at (661) 861-3110 or Secret Witness (661) 322-4040.