Kern County Sheriff's Office air unit locates missing suicidal person

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office air unit was deployed around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2nd to help locate a missing suicidal person from Los Angeles County.

KCSO received a request to locate the missing person earlier Friday from Los Angeles County.

KCSO was able to locate the vehicle the person was traveling in within minutes of arriving to the location, and notified the Tehachapi deputies on the ground.

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment.