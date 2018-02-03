Kern County Sheriff's Office air unit locates missing suicidal person

4:22 PM, Feb 2, 2018
kcso | local news | kern county sheriff's office | tehachapi | air unit
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office air unit was deployed around 2 p.m. on Feb. 2nd to help locate a missing suicidal person from Los Angeles County. 

KCSO received a request to locate the missing person earlier Friday from Los Angeles County. 

KCSO was able to locate the vehicle the person was traveling in within minutes of arriving to the location, and notified the Tehachapi deputies on the ground. 

The suspect was taken to an area hospital for treatment. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News