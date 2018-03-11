Kern County Sheriff's Office arrests four in probation search Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -

On Saturday the Kern County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the 2400 block of Larcus Avenue in East Bakersfield, to investigate a theft of a dog.

During the investigation, deputies did a probation search of a residence and located numerous stolen items. Deputies found tax returns, a college diploma, a DJ system, televisions computers and military regalia and other property belonging to a person in Idaho. The estimated value of the stolen items was over $15,000.

Deputies arrested 34-year-old Amanda Rodriguez, 24-year-old Dianna

Rodriguez, 36-year-old Michael Hamen and 37-year-old Leonard Lostaunau for a number of criminal charges including conspiracy, possession of stolen property, participation in a criminal street gang, and possession of drug paraphernalia. All four suspects were booked into the Central Receiving Facility.

The investigation is still ongoing but deputies say the items were somehow stolen during transport from Idaho to Hawaii. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Kern County Sheriff’s Office (661) 861-3110.