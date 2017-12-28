Kern County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help to find man reported missing two years ago

Haze
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating a man who was reported missing more than two years ago.
Officials said the missing person, Juan Coronado Guevara, was initially reported missing in September of 2015 and has still not been located.
Officials are asking anyone with information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of Guevara to contact the Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.
