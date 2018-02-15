Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide detectives arrest 18-year-old man for murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Officials with the Kern County Sheriff's Office have arrested an 18-year-old man in relation to a murder on January 29, 2018.

Officials said on Tuesday KCSO Homicide Detectives conducted follow up investigations into the murder that took place on January 29th, 2018 near Scofield Avenue and McCombs Road.

The Kern County Coroner's Office determined the person murdered was Raul Quintana, 20, of Wasco. He was found shot to death around 8:00 a.m. that day in the orchards two miles north of Scofield and McCombs Road.

With the assistance of the Special Investigations Division, Daniel Garcia, 18, was taken into custody near Wasco.

He was booked into the Kern County Jail for murder. He is currently being held without bail and is set to face a judge on Thursday.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at (661)322-4040.