BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On Tuesday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office identified the 17-year-old that was killed in a crash back on November 16th.

According to the KCSO, Kai Aki died when his vehicle collided with a brick wall in the area of Ming Avenue and Calle Salida at around 11:30 a.m. He was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The cause of the accident has not been released.