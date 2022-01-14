Kern County Sheriff's Office: Inmate visitation suspended at Lerdo facilities for two weeks

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office announced that they were suspending all visitation at several correctional facilities in Kern County for two weeks.

On Friday, KCSO said, "all public inmate visitation at the Central Receiving Facility, Lerdo Pretrial Facility, and Lerdo Justice Facility will be temporarily suspended." This is effective as of January 15th.

The decision was made as a result of the increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and in an attempt to protect inmates and staff.

Visitation by attorneys and professionals will continue under social distancing and face mask guidelines established by the California Department of Public Health.

After two weeks, the suspension will be re-examined to determine if it needs to remain in effect.