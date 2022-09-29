Report of a possible gun at school in Lamont prove unfounded

LAMONT, Calif. (KERO) — UPDATE: In a statement released to parents, the Lamont Elementary School District said the "claim of a weapon on campus was unfounded." They went on to say that as a safety precaution students were returned to their classes "because there wasn't an immediate threat."

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible case of a gun at a school in Lamont.

According to the KCSO, on Thursday morning at around 11 a.m., deputies were sent to Mountain View Junior High in Lamont after they received a call about a "possible juvenile in possession of a gun on campus."

An investigation is being conducted but no additional information was available at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661)861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at (661)322-4040.

This is a developing story. More information as it becomes available.