Coroner's release identifies man found dead in Rosamond in November

UPDATE (December 28, 2017 9:10 a.m.): The coroner's office has identified the man found dead by Kern County Sheriff's deputies in Rosamond on Nov. 29th.

32-year-old Roderick White, a Los Angeles resident, was found in an open desert are in Rosamond near Desert Star Rd. and Dawn Rd.

White's cause of death was multiple stab wounds and manner of death was homicide, according to the coroner's release.

=========

On Wednesday, November 29, 2017, deputies with the Kern County Sheriff's Office working in the Rosamond and Mojave substations were called out in the area of Dawn Road and Highway 14 for reports of a dead body.

When deputies arrived they located a body and homicide detectives were called out to the scene.

The identity and manner of death are unknown at this point, however, the death of the person does seem to be criminal in nature, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with any information regarding this information is encouraged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110.