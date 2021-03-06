Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating a homicide in Arvin

ARVIN, Calif (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's office is currently investigating a homicide that took place in Arvin earlier this morning.

According to KCSO, deputies responded to the area of Towerline Road and Buena Vista Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. When they arrived they found the body of an adult female next to an orchard. According to the deputies the body showed signs of trauma. Homicide detectives were called to the scene and took over the investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.