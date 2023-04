WASCO, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of 31-year-old Daniel Lopez of Wasco.

Last Friday, April 14, he was stabbed in Wasco near the area of Poso Avenue and D Street. He was transported to Kern Medical where he died from his injuries two days later.

If you have any information regarding this case you are urged to call KCSO at (661) 487-4553.