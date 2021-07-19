Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating infant's death in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies are looking further into the death of a baby in East Bakersfield over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the area of Water Street just off Columbus and Alta Vista Drive early Sunday morning.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, they found an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officials say the baby was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives are now investigating how the child died and are asking anyone who may have information call KCSO at (661) 861-3110. If you wish to remain anonymous call the secret witness line at (661) 322-4040.