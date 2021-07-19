Watch
Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating infant's death in East Bakersfield

Infant was found unresponsive and not breathing.
Larry W. Smith/Getty Images
PARK CITY, KS - FEBRUARY 26: Police tape hangs across the street in front of the house that Dennis Rader lives in February 26, 2005 in Park City, Kansas. Rader is the suspect whom police have arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder in connection with the 10 deaths now tied to the serial killer known as BTK. (Photo by Larry W. Smith/Getty Images)
Posted at 9:28 AM, Jul 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-19 12:28:04-04

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Deputies are looking further into the death of a baby in East Bakersfield over the weekend.

Deputies were called to the area of Water Street just off Columbus and Alta Vista Drive early Sunday morning.

According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, they found an infant who was unresponsive and not breathing. Officials say the baby was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Detectives are now investigating how the child died and are asking anyone who may have information call KCSO at (661) 861-3110. If you wish to remain anonymous call the secret witness line at (661) 322-4040.

