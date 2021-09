DELANO, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a man found Sept. 10th in Lake Woollomes in Delano.

Santiago Gomez Gamboa, 58, was found unresponsive at about 1:30 p.m. Sept. 10th in Lake Woollomes, KCSO said. He was removed from the water and confirmed dead.

KCSO is investigating to confirm the cause and manner of death.