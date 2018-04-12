Kern County Sheriff's Office investigating stabbing in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif, - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is investigating a stabbing that happened in Oildale Wednesday night.

Officers responded for reports of a stabbing around 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Wilson Avenue near Norris Road.

When officers got on scene they found an adult man with numerous stab wounds to the torso.

The victim was transported to the hospital with major injuries that are considered life-threatening.

Officials said the suspect was last seen running northbound on N. Chester Avenue from Wilson Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 20s, with blue jeans, a white shirt, and black jacket.

Homicide investigators have been called to the scene because of the extent of the victim's injuries.

Officials are canvassing the area for witnesses. If you have any information about the incident you're asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or by calling the Secret Witness line at 322-4040.