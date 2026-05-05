Kern County Sheriff's Office mourns death of Sergeant David George

KERN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant David George, who died on May 3 after 19 years of service with the department.

The sheriff's office said George served the community with integrity and compassion.

Officials are extending their condolences to his family and friends.

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