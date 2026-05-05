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Kern County Sheriff's Office mourns death of Sergeant David George

Sergeant David George, a 19-year veteran of the Kern County Sheriff's Office, died on May 3.
SERGEANT DAVID GEORGE.jpg
KCSO Facebook
SERGEANT DAVID GEORGE.jpg
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KERN, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of Sergeant David George, who died on May 3 after 19 years of service with the department.

The sheriff's office said George served the community with integrity and compassion.

Officials are extending their condolences to his family and friends.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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