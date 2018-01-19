Kern County Sheriff's Office offers snow and winter weather safety tips

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office offered safety tips to the public on how to ensure everyone is safe during snow and winter weather.

Below are a list of safety tips provided by the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Follow all highway, roadway, and freeway rules and laws. Do not pull off to the side of the road or the shoulder at the first sign of snow. Not all snowy fields and open areas are for the public's enjoyment. Some areas in Tehachapi and Frazier Park that may be covered in snow are private land. KCSO will fine and cite those who trespass on private land. You must stop and put on chains when road signs indicate so. You will usually have about one mile after "Chains required" signs to install the chains. The California Highway Patrol will fine and cite those who do not have chains on their vehicles when required. When you are required to put chains on your vehicle, make sure you pull completely off the roadway, to the right. Do not stop in a traffic lane where you will block traffic. Make sure the tread on your tires is in good condition. Slow down and use more caution during snowy or icy conditions. Make sure children are dressed properly for winter weather. Children who are sledding or participating in similar sports should wear protective helmets. Children should never sled on or near roads. Minimize the length of time a pet is exposed to winter weather. Make sure you have blankets and dry off and warm pets who have been in the snow. Remember to "pack it in, pack it out". Make sure you pick up any trash left behind. Anyone caught littering will receive a fine.

