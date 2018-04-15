Kern County Sheriff's Office said they discovered "possible deceased person" in Rosamond

Alexa Reye
8:29 PM, Apr 14, 2018
6 mins ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office homicide investigation team is on scene of a homicide call out in Rosamond.

At around 5:15 P.M. deputies were called out to the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue in Rosamond where they discovered a "possible deceased person", according to KCSO.

Continue to check back for updates.

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News