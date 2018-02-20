Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue crew looking for missing woman in Kern Canyon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman last seen on Friday.

Officials confirmed to 23ABC Shayla Wingle, 39, was last seen in the Kern Canyon area.

Bakersfield Police said they initially received the missing person report and transferred it to KCSO based on where it happened.

Lieutenant Jason Townsend with BPD said it was reported Wingle left on foot in Kernville on a mountain road.

Lieutenant Bill Smallwood with KCSO said the vehicle she was driving was recovered by a family member Monday in the Kern Canyon near Old Kern Canyon Road.

The KCSO Search and Rescue team went out Monday night to search in the nearby area.

Anyone with information of Wingle's whereabouts are asked to contact the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110.