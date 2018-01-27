Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue says unknown body near mouth of canyon

5:10 PM, Jan 26, 2018
28 mins ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - UPDATE (January 26, 2018 5:51 p.m.): The Kern County Sheriff's Office confirmed with 23ABC the unknown body located near the mouth of the canyon is not Juan Torres. 

=========

UPDATE (January 26, 2018 5:50 p.m.): All lanes of Highway 178 are reopened at the mouth of the canyon, according to the CHP traffic website. 

=========

The Kern County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team says there is an unknown body in the river near the mouth of the canyon along Highway 178. 

Eastbound and westbound traffic is impacted, according to the CHP traffic website. 

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates. 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Local News