ROSAMOND, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance to find attempted murder suspect Tyler Henney.

Henney is a suspect in an attempted murder on Wednesday in Rosamond. Henney is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Henney or his whereabouts should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.