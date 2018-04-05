Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks applicants to be public safety dispatchers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking applicants to be public safety dispatchers.

Dispatchers are initial first responders, take difficult calls, and work hand in hand with sheriff's deputies to provide assistance when they need it.

The Kern County Sheriffs Office Communications Center also has tactical dispatchers who are responsible for responding out with SWAT, bomb squad, and search and rescue to assist with major incidents all while providing support out in the field.

Anyone interested in becoming a dispatcher is encouraged to apply here.