Kern County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help finding suspect in deadly Oildale shooting

OILDALE, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Oildale.

The shooting happened just after midnight on March 7, 2026, near the Long Branch Saloon and left one person dead.

Authorities are searching for Steven Quick, 27, in connection with the killing. Quick is described as a white male, 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighing 165 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was born on Aug. 4, 1998.

Anyone with information on Quick's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Nelson with the Kern County Sheriff's Office at (661) 861-3110, or the Secret Witness Hotline at (661) 322-4040. Anonymous text tips can also be sent by texting 847-411 and typing KCSO before the message.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

