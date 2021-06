BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — This weekend the Kern County Sheriffs Department is offering a look inside its operations. Tours of the headquarters and demonstrations are being offered on Saturday.

The department says units such as air support, the K-9 squad, and search and rescue units will be on hand to answer questions.

The tour gets underway at 9 a.m. and is expected to take about 90 minutes long. Space is limited.

Call 391-7559 to reserve a spot.