Kern County Sheriff's Office warns about phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a phone scam claiming people have an unpaid warrant and to pay a fine.

The caller says the fine that must be paid through a listed "bonds office" or QR code to avoid being arrested.

The call is a scam. KCSO does not accept any type of payment to clear a warrant.

KCSO provided some tips to avoid phone scams:

If you receive a call from someone you don't know asking for money, look into the organization asking for money and call them directly before giving out money or personal information.

Ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, reference number that they're contacting you about, and a callback number.

If you receive suspicious phone calls that you believe to be a scam, call KCSO at 661-861-3110, or your local law enforcement agency, to report the incident.