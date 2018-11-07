Kern County Superintendent of Schools' host prospective teacher info session in Central Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Kern County Superintendent of Schools' Teacher Development Program is hosting an information session for prospective teachers this afternoon, November 7 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. at the Superintendent of Schools office, City Centre Room 1B on 1300 17th Street.

The event is intended to provide information to people who are contemplating entering the teaching profession. The information session will take aspiring teachers through a checklist of the steps needed to become a credentialed teacher, before opening up the floor to representatives from local teacher preparatory programs.

Advanced registration is not required for this event.

