Kern County Superintendent of Schools launches new program to address ongoing teacher shortage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superintendent of Schools has launched a new program to address what it says is an ongoing teacher shortage throughout the state.

The superintendent’s office’s Teacher Development Program is spearheading the new recruitment program, along with a new website.

KSCOS says that although more people have received California teaching credentials in the last few years, it’s still not enough to meet needs statewide. The office says the covid-19 pandemic has only made things worse, as many teachers chose to retire earlier than they’d originally planned.

The new recruitment program’s website is designed to educate the public on the benefits of teaching, and the process of how to gain a teaching credential, as well as help people who want to be teachers move into preparatory programs.