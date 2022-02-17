Watch
Kern County Superior Court to lift in-person restrictions

Audio live streams will still be available
23ABC News
Gavel with Scales of Justice (FILE)
Posted at 9:16 AM, Feb 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-17 12:16:22-05

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superior Court is set to lift in-person restrictions on court proceedings in its courthouses starting Feb. 18th.

The court said that it'll still make audio live streaming available for those who want to remain out of public places due to COVID-19. The previous restrictions for in-person proceedings were issued in March 2020 after Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in California.

The court cites recent actions by the California Department of Public Health and the Kern County Public Health Services Department in their decision to lift the restrictions.

