BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Superior Courthouse buildings are now requiring everyone to wear masks when entering. They encourage wearing face masks in the appropriate manner, which means covering the mask has to cover both their mouth and nose.

This means they won't accept face shields, gaiters, bandannas, or scarves as acceptable face masks.

Anyone that cannot safely wear a mask because of a disability will be required to submit a request on their website.