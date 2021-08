BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Supervisor Leticia Perez may soon be leaving her position to run for another office.

Her office confirmed to 23ABC Friday that Perez is weighing her options on whether to leave the board and run for a state assembly position. They said if she were to step down she would be running for the 32nd District, a position currently held by Assemblyman Rudy Salas.

Salas has not yet commented about the announcement that she might be running against him.