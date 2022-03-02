Kern County supervisors approves funding for mental health services in the homeless community

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County supervisors approved millions of dollars in funding for mental health services in the homeless community.

The county's Behavioral Health and Recovery Services Department will have access to more than $8.7 million in funds over the next five years from the Mental Health Services Act.

The money will be used for a mobile clinic with the street psychiatry innovation program. That helps connect homeless individuals experiencing mental health and substance abuse issues with medical care along with outreach and education efforts.