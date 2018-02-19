Kern County twins pose as Olympians for Instagram

Cloudy
ROSAMOND, Calif. - A pair of identical twins from Rosamond are showing their American spirit by posing as Olympians on Instagram.
Meagen Shemenski of Rosamond has been dressing up her twin boys Zachary and Benjamin in Olympic outfits and posting them to Instagram during the Winter Games.
Photographer Genevieve Collins helped put the shoot together. Shemenski says they'll be posting photos through the closing ceremonies.
Her Instagram profile with all the photos can be found here.
