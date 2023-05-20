Kern County unemployment numbers show slight improvement

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KERO) — California's Employment Development Department has released new unemployment numbers for Kern County showing a slight improvement from the month prior.

The EDD says in April the county's revised unemployment rate was 8.3 percent. And nearly 16,000 jobs were added between March and April in Kern. That's an improvement compared to March which came in at 9.6 percent.

On the other hand, April's number is more than the year-ago estimate of 7 percent.

Statewide, the unemployment rate is 4.3 percent compared to a national rate of 3.1 percent.