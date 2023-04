BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County Veteran's Memorial located on Truxtun Ave in Bakersfield was vandalized.

According to the Bakersfield Police Department, at some time Wednesday night a portion of the memorial was damaged.

The Bakersfield Police Department is currently investigating the vandalism. Anyone with information regarding this offense is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.