Kern County Veterans Stand Down returns for annual event at Stramler Park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The CAPK Veterans and Supportive Services Program will be hosting the annual Kern County Veterans Stand Down, an event that connects veterans with support services and employment opportunities.

The event will be happening on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stramler Park at 3805 Chester Ave.

There will be more than 100 community partners providing access to resources to connect veterans with assistance programs and supportive services.

For the first time, there will also be an Employer Recruitment Center, connecting veterans with employers who have job openings.

The Golden Empire Transit District fixed route and GET-A-LIFT will be providing free rides to all veteran and active service members on any of their fixed-route buses or GET-A-LIFT paratransit vehicles to the Kern County Veterans Stand Down Event at Stramler Park.

For more information, you can click here or call (661) 869-2GET.