Kern County victim services unify at new Bakersfield location

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern County District Attorney’s Office announced that all victim services in Bakersfield will now be under one roof beginning September 18.

The Kern County Family Justice Center, the Victim Witness Unit, and the Elder Abuse Unit will now all be located at 1300 18th Street in downtown Bakersfield.

The Justice Center, previously located on Oak Street is now located just down the street from the District Attorney’s Office and the Kern County Superior Courthouse.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

