Kern County’s lawsuit against Governor Newsom thrown out

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Less than a year after Kern County sued Governor Gavin Newsom over his announcement that California would cease issuing fracking permits by 2024, the case has been thrown out.

A Fresno Superior Court Judge deemed it a strategic lawsuit against public participation.

SLAPP suits are defined as lawsuits deemed to be targeting a person’s constitutional right of free speech, or to petition, in connection with a public issue.

That’s the conclusion the court came to about the County of Kern v. Gavin Newsom.

Here’s how a spokesperson from the governor’s office responded to us: “Kern County’s lawsuit against the Governor had no legal footing and the court was right to reject it. We continue to collaborate with all partners on regulating oil and gas production towards our state’s commitment to protect public health, safety, and the environment.”

Kern County alleged that Newsom’s executive order is the equivalent of a de-facto ban on fracking.

The court states it’s ultimately the California Geologic Energy Management Division’s, or Cal Gem, Supervisor that has the charge to approve or deny permits.

The court deemed that Newsom did not act outside his executive authority under the state constitution or violate separation of powers.

They further say, Kern County has no proof that Newsom took action to deny "all well permits."

The minutes state that the remedy to the situation Kern County asked for would limit Newsom’s public statements and keep him from exercising his executive duties.

Kern County’s Chief Administrative Officer Ryan Alsop also gave us a statement, saying he was proud of the county being the first to challenge Newsom on this matter.

But he also expressed disappointment of the outcome, saying, in part, “The Governor’s actions also show no regard for our county’s workers and their families, or for the critical public safety and other vital services funded by our century-old oil and gas industry. We are resolved to continue the fight to hold the Governor’s administration accountable and to ensure our important oil and gas industry continues to provide high-paying jobs to our local workforce, producing a substantial impact on our regional economy.”

We also reached out to Fresno Superior Court, but they told us the judge who issued the ruling was unavailable for an interview.