KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County's unemployment continues to drop, according to the California's Employment Development Department.

Kern's rate was 7.7% in March, which decreased from a revised 8.4% in February. The rate in March was also down from last year's estimate of 12.3%.

The leisure and hospitality industry saw the biggest gain with an added 500 jobs.

California's unadjusted unemployment rate was 4.2%, while the national rate was 3.8%.