Kern County's unemployment rate drops to 10%

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — The unemployment rate in Kern County dropped to 10% in August, according to the California Employment Development Department (EDD). That's down from the 10.7% rate in July and lower than the 13% estimate from last year.

By comparison the unadjusted unemployment rate for California is 7.5% and 5.3% for the U.S. over the same period, according to the EDD.

The county added 15,600 jobs in August, according to the state EDD. The agriculture industry saw the largest number of jobs added with 10,100 in August. The mining, logging and construction industry as well as trade, transportation and utilities industries saw the largest decline in jobs with each losing 200, according to the state EDD.

Among the nonagriculture industries that saw an increase of jobs: government 2,900; leisure and hospitality 1,400; and educational and health services 1,000.